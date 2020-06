Amenities

Welcome to 21500 Morley! This generous home boasts 4 beds and 2 and a half baths. Located in the best neighborhoods of Dearborn on a huge corner lot. Newly updated kitchen, floors, and first floor bath make this a wonderful home. Room sizes are very generous and wide hallways to walk through. Detached automatic garage and a nice patio make it a wonderful place for inside and outside enjoyment. Walking distance to everything great in downtown Dearborn. Great curb appeal and a nice location to be near everything. Call today!