13312 MICHIGAN Avenue

LOOKING TO OPEN YOUR OWN TAKE OUT RESTAURANT ESPECIALLY "A MIDDLE EASTERN FOOD" AND MAKE MONEY FROM DAY ONE, THIS IS THE REAL LOCATION NEAR ALL THE ACTION THAT TAKEN PLACE NOW IN HEART OF DEARBORN NEXT TO MICHIGAN CENTRAL STATION THAT FORD MOTOR BOUGHT AND IS STEPPING UP IT'S EFFORTS TO HELP DEARBORN COMPETE WITH SILLICON VALLEY. GREAT OPPORTUNITY AND PLACE TO START YOUR OWN BUSINESS SUCH AS: MEDICAL OFFICE, LAW FIRM, A RETAIL STORE OR DELI-STORE. USED TO BE AN OFFICE FOR A DRIVING'S SCHOOL FOR OVER 12 YEAR. THIS IS NOT A TRIPLE NET LEASE PLEASE, TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES SUCH AS WATER, GAS, ELECTRICITY, SNOW REMOVAL AND ALSO FOR THE LANDSCAPING WHICH IS A GRASS AREA/PATIO "30X90" NEXT TO THE BUILDING THAT BELONG TO THE SHOP THAT CAN TURNS INTO SITTING AREA FOR A RESTAURANT. A HUGE PARKING LOT IN BACK OF BUILDING FOR OVER 75 CARS. CALL AGENT FOR MORE INFO AND INPUT PLEASE.