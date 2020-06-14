Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

127 Apartments for rent in Dearborn Heights, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dearborn Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
25289 Dartmouth St
25289 Dartmouth Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1230 sqft
Great home on a quiet street. Updated living room and kitchen. Unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2937. (2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
8300 LOCHDALE Street
8300 Lochdale Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH. HARDWOOD FLOORS & VINYL WINDOWNS. MINIMUM 12 MONTH LEASE, 1.5 MONTH DEPOSIT, NO PETS, VERIFICATOIN OF EMPLOYMENT & CREDIT IS A MUST.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4188 SYRACUSE Street
4188 Syracuse Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1006 sqft
MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE. 2015: HOME WAS FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWLY RE-DONE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING RM AND 2 BDRMS. NEW ROOF NEW HOT WATER TANK. 1 CAR GARAGE. 1.5 MO SEC DEP AND $300 CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. See attached application procedure.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
3927 CAMPBELL Street
3927 Campbell Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!This charming ranch features hardwood floors in living room. Dine in kitchen with lots of natural light. Excellent floor plan. Fenced in backyard. Newer flooring, newer furnace. Working bar in basement.
Results within 1 mile of Dearborn Heights

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7360 Fielding Street
7360 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
943 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Lease - Beautiful 3 bedoom home has been newly updated. Move right in to this Brick home with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7354 Vaughan
7354 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
7354 Vaughan - 2 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1.5 Bath - Hardwood Floors & New Carpet, freshly painted throughout, 1 Car Garage. Washer Dryer Hookups.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7280 Vaughan St
7280 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow home located North of W. Warren Ave. and West of Evergreen. This home features stunning hardwood floors throughout, dining room, fresh paint, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
24421 Princeton St
24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1050 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cody-Rouge
1 Unit Available
13788 W Outer Dr
13788 West Outer Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
Charming brick bungalow located South of Plymouth and East of Telegraph. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, dining room, spacious interior, ceiling fans, and an unfinished basement. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Garden City
1 Unit Available
28436 Dawson St
28436 Dawson Avenue, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1058 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom bungalow for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room, hallway and both entry level bedrooms. Carpet in master bedroom upstairs, neutral colors throughout. Clean unfinished basement with glass block windows.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
8051 Westwood St
8051 Westwood Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$765
861 sqft
Carpet throughout, 3 bedroom 1 bath. Click below to apply today! https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
695 sqft
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Inkster
1 Unit Available
865 Sherbourne
865 Sherbourne Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch. Hardwood floors throughout. finished basement with bar area. Spacious backyard with large 1 car garage. All adults must pass tenant screening. Minimal income requirement is 3x the monthly rent, no evictions.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Snow Woods
1 Unit Available
1845 LINDEN Street
1845 Linden St, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND CLEAN 1,477 SQFT 3BDRM BRICK RANCH. HUGE FAMILY WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING WITH 2ND FIREPLACE. FRESHLY PAINTED. 2 FULL BATH. NEWER FURNACE AND CENTRAL AIR. VINYL WINDOWS. FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
7444 Dolphin
7444 Dolphin Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1250 sqft
7444 Dolphin - 3 Bed 1 Bath For Rent! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 3 beds and 1 Bath - offers updated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout. Washer Dryer Hookups.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Grand Dale
1 Unit Available
11395 Centralia
11395 Centralia, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
Cozy well maintained brick ranch FOR LEASE, in South Redford! Located near shopping, dining, park and highways. Home offers three bedrooms and one bath. There are nice hardwood floors throughout the home, appliances and newer windows.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10041 ROYAL GRAND
10041 Royal Grand, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1064 sqft
FANTASTIC MOVE IN READY - BEAUTIFUL UPDATED RANCH HOME. 3 BEDROOM, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. MOVE IN ASAP! 1 1/2 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT, CREDIT REPORT, $275.

1 of 26

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
11332 FENTON
11332 Fenton Avenue, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
943 sqft
Welcome home to your beautiful brick ranch with sparkling hardwood floors, full finished basement, 2 car garage and so much more! Spacious living room with dining space, a functional kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full

1 of 14

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2746 HOMEPLACE Street
2746 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
614 sqft
Minutes to dowtown Dearborn shopping, restaurants and Dearborn Hills Golf course!! Come see this beautiful move in ready and completely remodeled ranch home.
Results within 5 miles of Dearborn Heights
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
14160 Glastonbury Ave
14160 Glastonbury Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Glastonbury House - Property Id: 283766 Very nice, well kept, clean small Bungalow for a mature couple in the well established safe Grandmont #1 area. A must see!! Updated kitchen, nicely modeled basement, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cerveny
1 Unit Available
15344 PREVOST
15344 Prevost Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
672 sqft
15344 Prevost - FOR RENT 3 BED 1.5 BATH! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 3 beds and 1.5 Bath - updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dearborn Heights, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dearborn Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

