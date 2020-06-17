855 BENNAVILLE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This beauty belongs on the pages of Architectural Digest! Quality finishes throughout this gorgeous upscale home features open concept living, high ceilings, crown moldings, granite countertops, s.s appliances, hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Entertaining space abounds in the designer kitchen which flows into the fireplace enhanced dining room and great room which opens to a large outdoor patio. Second floor is home to a fabulous Master suite with ample closets and ensuite as well as two additional bedrooms. Loads of living space from the third floor loft and outdoor deck to the completely finished lower level family room and office/bedroom. An added bonus is the studio apt. over the two car garage, perfect for a homebound college student or weekend guests. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Birmingham, shopping and schools. Dogs negotiable. No cats. No smoking.Long term lease preferred. Snow & lawn care included..Move in by June 1st.