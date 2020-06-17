All apartments in Birmingham
855 BENNAVILLE Avenue
855 BENNAVILLE Avenue

855 Bennaville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

855 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beauty belongs on the pages of Architectural Digest! Quality finishes throughout this gorgeous upscale home features open concept living, high ceilings, crown moldings, granite countertops, s.s appliances, hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Entertaining space abounds in the designer kitchen which flows into the fireplace enhanced dining room and great room which opens to a large outdoor patio. Second floor is home to a fabulous Master suite with ample closets and ensuite as well as two additional bedrooms. Loads of living space from the third floor loft and outdoor deck to the completely finished lower level family room and office/bedroom. An added bonus is the studio apt. over the two car garage, perfect for a homebound college student or weekend guests. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Birmingham, shopping and schools. Dogs negotiable. No cats. No smoking.Long term lease preferred. Snow & lawn care included..Move in by June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue have any available units?
855 BENNAVILLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, MI.
What amenities does 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue have?
Some of 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
855 BENNAVILLE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 855 BENNAVILLE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
