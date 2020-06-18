808 ANN Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry hot tub internet access

Very unique and charming apartment in downtown Birmingham. Only 4 units in this lovely structure with shared courtyard with patio and hot tub and common basement featuring private storage unit and free laundry facilities. This particular unit has access to the completely finished attic (not heated) which is great for additional storage. This unit has just been completely updated with new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, new flooring and lighting and includes heat and water. Cable and Internet is available. Security deposit of $1650 and $250 non refundable cleaning deposit due upon signing lease.

TENANT TO ADD "THREE WOOD LIMITED PARTNERSHIP " AS ADDITIONAL INSURED TO TENANTS RENTERS INSURANCE POLICIES - LIABILITY AT $500,000 MINIMUM.