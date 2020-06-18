All apartments in Birmingham
808 ANN Street

808 Ann Street · No Longer Available
Location

808 Ann Street, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
hot tub
internet access
Very unique and charming apartment in downtown Birmingham. Only 4 units in this lovely structure with shared courtyard with patio and hot tub and common basement featuring private storage unit and free laundry facilities. This particular unit has access to the completely finished attic (not heated) which is great for additional storage. This unit has just been completely updated with new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, new flooring and lighting and includes heat and water. Cable and Internet is available. Security deposit of $1650 and $250 non refundable cleaning deposit due upon signing lease.
TENANT TO ADD "THREE WOOD LIMITED PARTNERSHIP " AS ADDITIONAL INSURED TO TENANTS RENTERS INSURANCE POLICIES - LIABILITY AT $500,000 MINIMUM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 ANN Street have any available units?
808 ANN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, MI.
What amenities does 808 ANN Street have?
Some of 808 ANN Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 ANN Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 ANN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 ANN Street pet-friendly?
No, 808 ANN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 808 ANN Street offer parking?
No, 808 ANN Street does not offer parking.
Does 808 ANN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 ANN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 ANN Street have a pool?
No, 808 ANN Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 ANN Street have accessible units?
No, 808 ANN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 ANN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 ANN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 ANN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 ANN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
