531 OAKLAND Avenue

Location, location, location! This spacious Colonial is just a 3-minute walk from Downtown Birmingham, two blocks to Poppleton Park and Kroger, and walking distance to both the Roeper School & Derby Middle School. This classic home with hardwood floors throughout has 3 large, beautiful bedrooms and 2 full baths, a spacious, light-filled Living Room featuring an original Fireplace and leaded-glass windows, charming French Doors leading to a sunny Florida Room, and an updated Kitchen with Granite countertops and SS Appliances. Detached 2-car garage, nice yard size, and new roof in 2018. NO SMOKING/PETS. 12-month minimum lease. 1.5 mo Sec Dep, a credit report with score, employment verification, $200 non-refundable Prep Fee. BATVAI



* TENANT OCCUPIED THRU 7/31/20 *

** NO SIGN IN YARD **