Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

531 OAKLAND Avenue

531 Oakland Avenue · (248) 275-8944
Location

531 Oakland Avenue, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2121 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, location, location! This spacious Colonial is just a 3-minute walk from Downtown Birmingham, two blocks to Poppleton Park and Kroger, and walking distance to both the Roeper School & Derby Middle School. This classic home with hardwood floors throughout has 3 large, beautiful bedrooms and 2 full baths, a spacious, light-filled Living Room featuring an original Fireplace and leaded-glass windows, charming French Doors leading to a sunny Florida Room, and an updated Kitchen with Granite countertops and SS Appliances. Detached 2-car garage, nice yard size, and new roof in 2018. NO SMOKING/PETS. 12-month minimum lease. 1.5 mo Sec Dep, a credit report with score, employment verification, $200 non-refundable Prep Fee. BATVAI

* TENANT OCCUPIED THRU 7/31/20 *
** NO SIGN IN YARD **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 OAKLAND Avenue have any available units?
531 OAKLAND Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 531 OAKLAND Avenue have?
Some of 531 OAKLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 OAKLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
531 OAKLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 OAKLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 OAKLAND Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 531 OAKLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 531 OAKLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 531 OAKLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 OAKLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 OAKLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 531 OAKLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 531 OAKLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 531 OAKLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 531 OAKLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 OAKLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 531 OAKLAND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 OAKLAND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
