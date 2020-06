Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Buckingham Village 2nd Floor Condo for Lease! Located directly across from Pembroke Park along with a fabulous pool in the complex to relax and enjoy the summer! This unit has All New Stainless Kitchen Appliances with white cabinets, cove ceilings and newly carpeted flooring (not pictured) along with great closet space in both bedrooms. The lower level provides a large laundry area and an extra assigned storage space.