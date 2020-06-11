All apartments in Birmingham
411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:19 PM

411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue

411 South Old Woodward Avenue · (248) 703-1105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 700 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Highly sought after, in-town, Birmingham Place condo. Granite surfaces throughout. Hardwood floors. In unit laundry. Panoramic balcony with Western views on the quiet Old Woodward side. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master with private bath and walk-in closer. Be prepared to be impressed. One of Birmingham's ONLY full services buildings complete with 24 hour concierge. Building amenities include 3rd floor terrace with fountain, grills, roof top sun deck and convenient, secure garage parking with guest parking available. Storage locker #2 located on 7th floor included with unit rental. Additional covered parking available at $60.00/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue have any available units?
411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue have?
Some of 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue have a pool?
No, 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
