411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue

Highly sought after, in-town, Birmingham Place condo. Granite surfaces throughout. Hardwood floors. In unit laundry. Panoramic balcony with Western views on the quiet Old Woodward side. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master with private bath and walk-in closer. Be prepared to be impressed. One of Birmingham's ONLY full services buildings complete with 24 hour concierge. Building amenities include 3rd floor terrace with fountain, grills, roof top sun deck and convenient, secure garage parking with guest parking available. Storage locker #2 located on 7th floor included with unit rental. Additional covered parking available at $60.00/month