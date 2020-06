Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher elevator furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Fully furnished Penthouse views at Poppleton Place Condos just steps from Birmingham's finest shopping, & dining. This beautiful move-in ready 5th-floor condo features hardwood floors throughout. Step inside and gaze upon the open floor plan stepping out to a private balcony overlooking Poppleton Park. The unit has brand new energy star windows and door wall. The condominium complex features a brand new roof and elevator. Laundry facilities on each floor and a storage area on the first floor.