Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

1744 MARYLAND Boulevard

1744 Maryland Boulevard · (313) 822-9000
Location

1744 Maryland Boulevard, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immediate Occupancy/Move in today. $2,250 per month for 12 month lease with 1 1/2 Month security deposit. Other lease terms/duration's are negotiable. 1800+ Square Feet of Finished Living Space! Walk to Downtown Birmingham in minutes! This home is a nicely updated three bedroom ranch, it is located on a highly desirable and wide street with sidewalks; Built on a 50 foot wide lot this is a unique & truly awesome location. The home includes a finished basement with a second full bathroom, 2 car garage, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, synthetic wood backyard deck and Electric Vehicle charger. A new furnace was installed in 2019, the home does have newer vinyl windows, a good looking roof and is located in the highly desired Birmingham School District. Your "Turn Key" opportunity is available now. Pack your things, move right in and enjoy the spring!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard have any available units?
1744 MARYLAND Boulevard has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard have?
Some of 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1744 MARYLAND Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1744 MARYLAND Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
