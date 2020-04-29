1744 MARYLAND Boulevard

Amenities

Immediate Occupancy/Move in today. $2,250 per month for 12 month lease with 1 1/2 Month security deposit. Other lease terms/duration's are negotiable. 1800+ Square Feet of Finished Living Space! Walk to Downtown Birmingham in minutes! This home is a nicely updated three bedroom ranch, it is located on a highly desirable and wide street with sidewalks; Built on a 50 foot wide lot this is a unique & truly awesome location. The home includes a finished basement with a second full bathroom, 2 car garage, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, synthetic wood backyard deck and Electric Vehicle charger. A new furnace was installed in 2019, the home does have newer vinyl windows, a good looking roof and is located in the highly desired Birmingham School District. Your "Turn Key" opportunity is available now. Pack your things, move right in and enjoy the spring!