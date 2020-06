111 WILLITS Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator gym parking garage

LUXURIOUS PENTHOUSE LOCATED IN ONE OF BIRMINGHAMS MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESSES "111 WILLITS." THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED & UPDATED PENTHOUSE FEATURES ~2,400 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE INCLUDING 3 BEDROOMS & 3.1 BATHS. DRAMATIC TWO STORY FOYER LEADING TO THE SPACIOUS LIVING & DINING ROOM. CHEF'S KITCHEN W/CUSTOM CABINETRY, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS & TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. 1ST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH HIS & HER WALK IN CLOSETS & EURO STYLE MASTER BATH W/DUAL SINKS & JETTED TUB. 2ND STORY FEATURES TWO BEDROOMS SUITES & A 56X10 ROOF TOP TERRACE WITH SOUTHERN EXPOSURE & CITY VIEWS. ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE A PRIVATE IN UNIT ELEVATOR, WASHER/DRYER & ASSIGNED 3 SPACES IN THE PRIVATE HEATED GARAGE. GAS & WATER INCLUDED. THE BUILDING OFFERS 24 HOURS CONCIERGE, DOORMAN SERVICE & A ON-SITE GYM. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHAIN PARK, SHOPPING, AND RESTAURANTS. 1 YEAR MINIMUM.