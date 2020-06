Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

HIGHEST QUALITY BRICK COMMERCIAL BUILDING FOR LEASE IN THE CITY OF BELLEVILLE. FORMER FLORIST, COFFEE HOUSE AND BAKERY WITH POTENTIAL FOR IMMEDIATE FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY AND OCCUPANCY. THE QUALITY, POTENTIAL AND DESIGN OF THIS NEWER (2002) CONSTRUCTED BUILDING ARE BEYOND DESCRIPTION. BUILDING FOR SALE AT $750,000.