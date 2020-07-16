Furnished/Flex Lease @ Auburn Gate Apartments.

Amenities
#705-101 Furnished Apartment w/ Scenic Lookout Available 09/29/20 "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.com.
MotorCityRelocation.com offers a variety of furnished corporate housing options in Downtown and Greater Detroit. These apartments are fully furnished and include all the details, leading to our Just Bring Your Suitcase (TM) tag-line. MotorCityRelocation.com, offers an affordable and unique alternative to hotels at properties you won't find offered through large corporate housing providers. We are "Your Bridge to Whatever is Next" (TM).
From the property website:
Centrally located in Auburn Hills, Auburn Gate enjoys an easy commute to employers located in Auburn Hills and Oakland County's Automation Alley. Excellent access to I-75 makes getting to nearby cities like Rochester, Troy, or Royal Oak quick and easy! Auburn Gate is also at the center of great shopping, dining, and entertainment with Great Lakes Shopping Center just across the street.
In-unit W/D
Private Key Entry
Resort-style pool & patio with waterfall and spa
Grilling area
Resident fitness center featuring Peloton bikes
Yoga studio
Outdoor tennis and volleyball courts
Elegant clubhouse with expansive great room and cozy library
Internet café and gourmet coffee bar featuring 80 varieties daily
Professional business center with conference room
Tranquil and impeccably landscaped grounds
Lakefront lookout point
On-site dog park with agility playground
Wag! Dog walking service available
Dry sauna
Exclusive resident vegetable and herb garden
Resident car wash and vacuum
30-day minimum.
Easy remote lease and online payment process, let us know you are ready to book and we will get you verified!
All utilities included - one payment covers everything.
For detailed unit-specific information, check out our Rentlinx page here:
(RLNE5342553)