Furnished/Flex Lease @ Auburn Gate Apartments.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

Furnished/Flex Lease @ Auburn Gate Apartments

100 Lake Village Boulevard · (248) 881-4937
Location

100 Lake Village Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit #705-101 Furnished Apartment w/ Scenic Lookout · Avail. Sep 29

$2,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
#705-101 Furnished Apartment w/ Scenic Lookout Available 09/29/20 "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.com.

MotorCityRelocation.com offers a variety of furnished corporate housing options in Downtown and Greater Detroit. These apartments are fully furnished and include all the details, leading to our Just Bring Your Suitcase (TM) tag-line. MotorCityRelocation.com, offers an affordable and unique alternative to hotels at properties you won't find offered through large corporate housing providers. We are "Your Bridge to Whatever is Next" (TM).

From the property website:
Centrally located in Auburn Hills, Auburn Gate enjoys an easy commute to employers located in Auburn Hills and Oakland County's Automation Alley. Excellent access to I-75 makes getting to nearby cities like Rochester, Troy, or Royal Oak quick and easy! Auburn Gate is also at the center of great shopping, dining, and entertainment with Great Lakes Shopping Center just across the street.

In-unit W/D
Private Key Entry
Resort-style pool & patio with waterfall and spa
Grilling area
Resident fitness center featuring Peloton bikes
Yoga studio
Outdoor tennis and volleyball courts
Elegant clubhouse with expansive great room and cozy library
Internet café and gourmet coffee bar featuring 80 varieties daily
Professional business center with conference room
Tranquil and impeccably landscaped grounds
Lakefront lookout point
On-site dog park with agility playground
Wag! Dog walking service available
Dry sauna
Exclusive resident vegetable and herb garden
Resident car wash and vacuum

30-day minimum.
Easy remote lease and online payment process, let us know you are ready to book and we will get you verified!
All utilities included - one payment covers everything.

For detailed unit-specific information, check out our Rentlinx page here:

(RLNE5342553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

