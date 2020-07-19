All apartments in Auburn Hills
1771 N OPDYKE Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

1771 N OPDYKE Road

1771 North Opdyke Road · (248) 933-6446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1771 North Opdyke Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$9,999

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LEASE PRICE TO BE NEGOTIATED!!!!! PRIME COMMERCIAL PROPERTY PERFECT FOR DEVELOPMENT! Front end is zoned B-1 according to City of Auburn Hills. Great exposure on N Opdyke Road. On the corner of N Opdyke Road and Joy Road, L shaped lot. Four lanes of traffic! Property could be combined with adjacent city owned property if proper development plans are put in place! Call agent for more details!!! Don't miss out on an opportunity to develop this great piece of land into a wide variety of possibilities: bank, restaurant, office, etc. This lot is located in a business area and has many potential uses. This will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 N OPDYKE Road have any available units?
1771 N OPDYKE Road has a unit available for $9,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Auburn Hills, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Hills Rent Report.
Is 1771 N OPDYKE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1771 N OPDYKE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 N OPDYKE Road pet-friendly?
No, 1771 N OPDYKE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn Hills.
Does 1771 N OPDYKE Road offer parking?
No, 1771 N OPDYKE Road does not offer parking.
Does 1771 N OPDYKE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1771 N OPDYKE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 N OPDYKE Road have a pool?
No, 1771 N OPDYKE Road does not have a pool.
Does 1771 N OPDYKE Road have accessible units?
No, 1771 N OPDYKE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 N OPDYKE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1771 N OPDYKE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1771 N OPDYKE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1771 N OPDYKE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
