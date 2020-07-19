1771 N OPDYKE Road

Amenities

LEASE PRICE TO BE NEGOTIATED!!!!! PRIME COMMERCIAL PROPERTY PERFECT FOR DEVELOPMENT! Front end is zoned B-1 according to City of Auburn Hills. Great exposure on N Opdyke Road. On the corner of N Opdyke Road and Joy Road, L shaped lot. Four lanes of traffic! Property could be combined with adjacent city owned property if proper development plans are put in place! Call agent for more details!!! Don't miss out on an opportunity to develop this great piece of land into a wide variety of possibilities: bank, restaurant, office, etc. This lot is located in a business area and has many potential uses. This will not last!