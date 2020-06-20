524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

**This house is leased by the bedroom for the upcoming lease term. Rent varies between $725-775/month, based on bedroom size. Tenants lease each bedroom individually and share all common areas, such as the living room, kitchen, bathrooms, laundry, etc. Tenants also pay $70/month flat rate for utilities. Parking is available for an additional monthly fee.**



Located on South 4th between Packard and Madison in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor, 524 S 4th is perfect for U of M students! The location is only a short walk away from U of M's central campus, the main AAATA bus station, and all that downtown Ann Arbor has to offer.



The house features 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Two bedrooms and one bathroom are downstairs, and the three remaining bedrooms and one bathroom are upstairs. The downstairs also features a large living room, dining room and updated kitchen with lots of character.



Laundry is provided in the basement, and there is enough parking for 2 cars in the back of the house.