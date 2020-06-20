All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:29 PM

524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1

524 South Fourth Avenue · (734) 203-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

524 South Fourth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Germantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
**This house is leased by the bedroom for the upcoming lease term. Rent varies between $725-775/month, based on bedroom size. Tenants lease each bedroom individually and share all common areas, such as the living room, kitchen, bathrooms, laundry, etc. Tenants also pay $70/month flat rate for utilities. Parking is available for an additional monthly fee.**

Located on South 4th between Packard and Madison in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor, 524 S 4th is perfect for U of M students! The location is only a short walk away from U of M's central campus, the main AAATA bus station, and all that downtown Ann Arbor has to offer.

The house features 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Two bedrooms and one bathroom are downstairs, and the three remaining bedrooms and one bathroom are upstairs. The downstairs also features a large living room, dining room and updated kitchen with lots of character.

Laundry is provided in the basement, and there is enough parking for 2 cars in the back of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 have any available units?
524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ann Arbor, MI.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
Is 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 currently offering any rent specials?
524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 pet-friendly?
No, 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 offer parking?
Yes, 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 does offer parking.
Does 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 have a pool?
No, 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 does not have a pool.
Does 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 have accessible units?
No, 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 524 South 4th Avenue - Bedroom 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity