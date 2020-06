Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 09/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239 www.jkellerproperties.com. Single family home for rent in Arbor Hills neighborhood. The home sits on the very end of a cul-de-sac and a City Park adjacent. New flooring throughout the 1st and 2nd floors. Walk into the home from the front door to a formal living room and dinning room which you walk through to an updated kitchen and a sliding door leading you to a private backyard from the breakfast room. Through the breakfast room you will find a family room with vaulted ceilings. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms including a master bedroom with full bath. Other bedrooms share the 2nd full bathroom upstairs. Full basement perfect for a rec room, storage or both. Two car garage attached. Close to everything in Ann Arbor and next to US-23 between M-14 and I-94.



(RLNE3446123)