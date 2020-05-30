2215 S Huron Parkway

Amenities

Sharp condo living in prime Ann Arbor location. Walk to Whole Foods, Barnes & Noble and many local stores & restaurants. Directly on the AATA bus route to UM Central, North Campus and U of M Medical Center. This is the ideal floor plan for room sharing - both bedrooms are suites with their own private bath and are separated by the main living area. Owner prefers to rent it with the quality furniture in the pictures. Updates include recent central air (to stay super cool on those hot days!) furnace (for nice low heating costs), many new windows and sliding door out to the balcony. Convenient laundry with Bosch washer & dryer. This is a quiet setting and an end unit condo home. The private balcony has a nice view of woods. Attached garage with stairs to the unit. Abundant guest/2nd car parking. Additional secure private storage room at garage level. Good credit, no smoking, no pets. Non-refundable Admin fee $200. $80 application fee for up to 2 applicants. Can get fast possession!