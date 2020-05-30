All apartments in Ann Arbor
2215 S Huron Parkway
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:37 PM

2215 S Huron Parkway

2215 South Huron Parkway · (734) 995-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2215 South Huron Parkway, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Allen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sharp condo living in prime Ann Arbor location. Walk to Whole Foods, Barnes & Noble and many local stores & restaurants. Directly on the AATA bus route to UM Central, North Campus and U of M Medical Center. This is the ideal floor plan for room sharing - both bedrooms are suites with their own private bath and are separated by the main living area. Owner prefers to rent it with the quality furniture in the pictures. Updates include recent central air (to stay super cool on those hot days!) furnace (for nice low heating costs), many new windows and sliding door out to the balcony. Convenient laundry with Bosch washer & dryer. This is a quiet setting and an end unit condo home. The private balcony has a nice view of woods. Attached garage with stairs to the unit. Abundant guest/2nd car parking. Additional secure private storage room at garage level. Good credit, no smoking, no pets. Non-refundable Admin fee $200. $80 application fee for up to 2 applicants. Can get fast possession!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 S Huron Parkway have any available units?
2215 S Huron Parkway has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 S Huron Parkway have?
Some of 2215 S Huron Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 S Huron Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2215 S Huron Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 S Huron Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2215 S Huron Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 2215 S Huron Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2215 S Huron Parkway does offer parking.
Does 2215 S Huron Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 S Huron Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 S Huron Parkway have a pool?
No, 2215 S Huron Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2215 S Huron Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2215 S Huron Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 S Huron Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 S Huron Parkway has units with dishwashers.
