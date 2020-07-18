All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 208 Beakes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
208 Beakes Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

208 Beakes Street

208 Beakes Street · (734) 417-3560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

208 Beakes Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
It's no wonder this charming home is designated both a Walker's Paradise and a Biker's Paradise by walkscore.com - you're just steps from Kerrytown, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market, Zingerman's Deli, and so much more! Totally furnished and ready for you to move in and enjoy. The main level provides a cozy living room, dining room, and efficient kitchen, as well as two bedrooms (one currently set up for an office) and a modern bathroom. Up the spiral staircase is a spacious master bedroom with skylight and room for a sitting area or home office space, or turn this bright space into your very own art or music studio! Watch the world go by from the generous front porch, or host a summer cookout on the back deck in the private fenced backyard. Easy walk or bike ride to the University of Michigan Main and Hospital campuses and the many shopping and dining options in downtown Ann Arbor. Walk to Wheeler Park and Argo Nature Area, or enjoy a long hike along the Huron River. A car is not necessary but there's plenty of street parking nearby just in case. Make yourself at home for the next year in this lovingly maintained home while the owners are away on sabbatical - schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Beakes Street have any available units?
208 Beakes Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Beakes Street have?
Some of 208 Beakes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Beakes Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 Beakes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Beakes Street pet-friendly?
No, 208 Beakes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 208 Beakes Street offer parking?
No, 208 Beakes Street does not offer parking.
Does 208 Beakes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 Beakes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Beakes Street have a pool?
No, 208 Beakes Street does not have a pool.
Does 208 Beakes Street have accessible units?
No, 208 Beakes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Beakes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Beakes Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 208 Beakes Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pools
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MI
Sterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MIPerrysburg, OHNovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity