208 Beakes Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

It's no wonder this charming home is designated both a Walker's Paradise and a Biker's Paradise by walkscore.com - you're just steps from Kerrytown, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market, Zingerman's Deli, and so much more! Totally furnished and ready for you to move in and enjoy. The main level provides a cozy living room, dining room, and efficient kitchen, as well as two bedrooms (one currently set up for an office) and a modern bathroom. Up the spiral staircase is a spacious master bedroom with skylight and room for a sitting area or home office space, or turn this bright space into your very own art or music studio! Watch the world go by from the generous front porch, or host a summer cookout on the back deck in the private fenced backyard. Easy walk or bike ride to the University of Michigan Main and Hospital campuses and the many shopping and dining options in downtown Ann Arbor. Walk to Wheeler Park and Argo Nature Area, or enjoy a long hike along the Huron River. A car is not necessary but there's plenty of street parking nearby just in case. Make yourself at home for the next year in this lovingly maintained home while the owners are away on sabbatical - schedule your showing today!