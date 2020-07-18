All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1745 David Court

1745 David Court · (734) 761-6600
Location

1745 David Court, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Plansmart

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location! 3bed/2bath single family home with ATTACHED 2.5 car garage and TWO living spaces! Perfect for those seeking the best location on the north side of Ann Arbor! Near Northside (STEAM) Elementary. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac across from Leslie Science Park and Center, this house is close to all that Ann Arbor has to offer; walking distance to Kerrytown, downtown, Amtrak, and of course, the University of Michigan, including the hospital. Property features spacious eat-in kitchen with updated appliances and abundant cabinet/counter space. Washer/dryer INCLUDED. This will not be available for long! Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 David Court have any available units?
1745 David Court has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 David Court have?
Some of 1745 David Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 David Court currently offering any rent specials?
1745 David Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 David Court pet-friendly?
No, 1745 David Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 1745 David Court offer parking?
Yes, 1745 David Court offers parking.
Does 1745 David Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1745 David Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 David Court have a pool?
No, 1745 David Court does not have a pool.
Does 1745 David Court have accessible units?
No, 1745 David Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 David Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1745 David Court has units with dishwashers.
