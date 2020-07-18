1745 David Court

Amenities

Location, location, location! 3bed/2bath single family home with ATTACHED 2.5 car garage and TWO living spaces! Perfect for those seeking the best location on the north side of Ann Arbor! Near Northside (STEAM) Elementary. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac across from Leslie Science Park and Center, this house is close to all that Ann Arbor has to offer; walking distance to Kerrytown, downtown, Amtrak, and of course, the University of Michigan, including the hospital. Property features spacious eat-in kitchen with updated appliances and abundant cabinet/counter space. Washer/dryer INCLUDED. This will not be available for long! Schedule a tour today!