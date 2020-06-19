All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 1607 South State Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
1607 South State Street - 2
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:00 AM

1607 South State Street - 2

1607 South State Street · (734) 726-0042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1607 South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The location of this home is set within Lower Burns Park, the hidden gem of Ann Arbor that sets its residents up for success by harboring many local favorites such as Lucky's Market, The Produce Station, Revel and Roll, and Benny's. An effortless commute to downtown or to the freeway, you're only moments away from both work and fun.

This is a spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath. Each room is both large and filled with sunlight. Sitting areas and dining areas are cozy, the kitchen space is huge, and the bathroom is bright and light. If you're looking for a place to live with enough space for everything and more, look no further!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 South State Street - 2 have any available units?
1607 South State Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ann Arbor, MI.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
Is 1607 South State Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1607 South State Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 South State Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1607 South State Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 1607 South State Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 1607 South State Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1607 South State Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 South State Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 South State Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1607 South State Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1607 South State Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1607 South State Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 South State Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 South State Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 South State Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 South State Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1607 South State Street - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
618 South Main
618 South Main
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity