1607 South State Street - 2

The location of this home is set within Lower Burns Park, the hidden gem of Ann Arbor that sets its residents up for success by harboring many local favorites such as Lucky's Market, The Produce Station, Revel and Roll, and Benny's. An effortless commute to downtown or to the freeway, you're only moments away from both work and fun.



This is a spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath. Each room is both large and filled with sunlight. Sitting areas and dining areas are cozy, the kitchen space is huge, and the bathroom is bright and light. If you're looking for a place to live with enough space for everything and more, look no further!