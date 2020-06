Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

GOTTA LOVE IT!! Charming bungalow boasts newly refinished hardwood floors & fresh paint throughout plus brand new carpet in bedrooms. Tons of natural light! Finished basement offers great rec room/tv area plus extra guest room or office space and bath. Great yard! Fantastic west side location near U of M Stadium, shopping & restaurants. Bike or walk to downtown in minutes! Perfect for anyone looking for easy ranch style living. Immediate occupancy. Sorry, no pets, no smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5783161)