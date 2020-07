Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Very well maintained Ranch style River House Condo on main floor. Featuring beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Water & Heat Included. One parking permit included. On site Coin/Card laundry. Outdoor Pool on site for residents!



Just minutes away from the University Medical Center, Nursing School & Campus! Ideal location for UM medical students. Highly desirable area! Will go fast!



NO SHOWINGS ALLOWED UNTIL 7/27. TO BE CONSIDERED & HAVE FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL, PLEASE SUBMIT AN APPLICATION FOR APPROVAL. FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW FOR ONLINE APPLICATION https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/michiganpropertymanagers/tenantApplication.action



