1217 Morningside Dr Available 08/03/20 1217 Morningside Dr- Available 08/03/20 - Available 08/03/20. Some flexibility. This charming three-bedroom, two-bathroom westside home features beautiful hardwood floors, a large family room, A/C and laundry. Located in a quiet neighborhood, it’s an easy walk to Wines and Forsythe schools and just minutes from shopping and dining in downtown Ann Arbor. Bike to West Park and the trails of Miller Nature Center. A carport and a spacious backyard make this a must-see. Pets considered.

Schools: Wines, Forsythe, Skyline.

To schedule a showing, contact Ann 734-417-9755.



