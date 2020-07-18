All apartments in Ann Arbor
1217 Morningside Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1217 Morningside Dr

1217 Morningside Drive · (734) 417-9755
Location

1217 Morningside Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1217 Morningside Dr · Avail. Aug 3

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1217 Morningside Dr Available 08/03/20 1217 Morningside Dr- Available 08/03/20 - Available 08/03/20. Some flexibility. This charming three-bedroom, two-bathroom westside home features beautiful hardwood floors, a large family room, A/C and laundry. Located in a quiet neighborhood, it’s an easy walk to Wines and Forsythe schools and just minutes from shopping and dining in downtown Ann Arbor. Bike to West Park and the trails of Miller Nature Center. A carport and a spacious backyard make this a must-see. Pets considered.
Schools: Wines, Forsythe, Skyline.
To schedule a showing, contact Ann 734-417-9755.

(RLNE5906786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Morningside Dr have any available units?
1217 Morningside Dr has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Morningside Dr have?
Some of 1217 Morningside Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Morningside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Morningside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Morningside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 Morningside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1217 Morningside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Morningside Dr offers parking.
Does 1217 Morningside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Morningside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Morningside Dr have a pool?
No, 1217 Morningside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Morningside Dr have accessible units?
No, 1217 Morningside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Morningside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Morningside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
