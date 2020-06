7311 PARK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking lobby

WELL MAINTAINED 1272 SQ FT OFFICE BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN ALLEN PARK. COMPLETELY RE DOE. NEXT TO THE BUILDING IS PUBLIC PARKING. 2 ADDITIONAL SPOT BEHIND BUILDING, STREET PARKING IN FRONT. FORMALLY A ACCOUNTING AND TAX PRE BUSINESS. PERFECTLY SUITED FOR INSURANCE, REAL ESTATE, ACCOUNTING OR PRIVATE OFFICE. ZONING C2. RESTRICTED BUSINESS. THIS PLACE IS GREAT OFFERS A BATHROOM, UTILITY ROOM, LOBBY AREA, SECRETARY AREA AND 2 LARGE OFFICES. COME AND CHECK IT OUT AND MAKE THIS YOUR NEW OFFICE. FABULOUS LOCATION. 1350 MONTH. 2025 DEPOSIT. WILLING TO LEASE FOR MULTIPLE YEAR TERM.