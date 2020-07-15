15 Apartments for rent in Saco, ME📍
1 Unit Available
456 Ferry Rd
456 Ferry Road, Saco, ME
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1900 sqft
New to market. CORPORATE RENTAL - Property Id: 300288 CORPORATE SERIOUS INQUIRES ONLY! 4 bedroom 4 bath colonial with farmhouse charm. Stainless steal appliances. Granite. Fireplace. Across the street from Saco river.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Pine Tree Avenue
8 Pine Tree Avenue, Saco, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
650 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Walk to Beach - Property Id: 311104 Seasonal Rental October 2020-May 2021 Cozy updated duplex only a 3 min walk to the ocean and Ferry Beach.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
311 Seaside Avenue - 5
311 Seaside Ave, Saco, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1569 sqft
This is a partially furnished 2bdr 2bth condo with an amazing ocean view, it comes with a one car garage and one other dedicated parking space.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Union Avenue
18 Union Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
6 Bedrooms
$4,100
2186 sqft
Excellent *WINTER RENTAL*!! Huge 6 bedroom, 3 bath house with off street parking steps from the beach. Water Sewer cable/wifi included. Tenant pays electricity bill. First, last and security deposit due at signing.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
19 Units Available
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
Studio
$1,495
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1125 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
105 East Grand Avenue - 3, #3
105 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,175
925 sqft
** Winter Rental ** Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo resting feet from the beach! Unit offers washer/ dryer, cable, internet and garage! Unit is up one flight of stairs. Available Sept 5, 2020 - June 3, 2021. Sorry, no pets. 12 unit condo located .
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
105 East Grand Avenue -2 - 2, #2
105 E Grand Ave, Old Orchard Beach, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
** Winter Rental 2020-2021 Season ** Dates are Negotiable. 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo steps from the beach! Unit includes washer/ dryer, cable and internet plus a garage! Electric not included. Sorry, no pets. Winter Rental
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,420
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
785 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
Last updated May 6 at 12:29 AM
11 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,687
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1410 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Val Terrace
4 Val Terrace, Cumberland County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
4 Val Terrace Available 07/17/20 Scarborough 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome - This conveniently located 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
757 Main Street Unit 38
757 Main Street, South Portland, ME
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1360 sqft
Kings Wood 3 Bedroom Condo South Portland Maine - Spacious 3 Bedroom condo available immediately and conveniently located in Kings Wood Park Condominium Complex in South Portland.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
799 Gray Rd 3
799 Gray Road, Little Falls, ME
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
4 bed 1 bath h/hw incl. $1700/mo avail April 1 - Property Id: 249782 Beautiful Fully renovated second-floor apartment in a 3 unit building. four bedrooms one bathroom heat and hot water included, plow and lawn care.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Cumberland Mills
66 Stroudwater St. #3
66 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St. #3: 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 3rd floor $1350.00 per month plus utilities - Westbrook-Stroudwater Street: 3rd floor 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. Eat-in Kitchen, combined Living room/dining room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadview Park
77 Gary L Maietta Pkwy Unit 111
77 Gary L Maietta Parkway, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,375
545 sqft
1st floor Court Yard 1 Bedroom, open concept, lg closets 42 Units, 55 and over, Apartment Complex adjacent to Wainwright Sport Complex in South Portland. Abundant walking trails surround the property.
