Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

4 Val Terrace Available 07/17/20 Scarborough 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome - This conveniently located 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is the perfect place to call home. With its own private entrance, separate driveway, two level living, screen porch, and basement it will feel as if you are living in a single family home! The first floor offers a mudroom, a bright living room and kitchen, and a bedroom with a bathroom. On the second floor you will find a spacious bedroom with a built in desk, as well as a bathroom with a washer/dryer. Enjoy the outside space as well while sitting on your screened in porch or in the fenced in backyard. Utilities, snow removal, lawn care, washer/dryer all included making this pricing all inclusive. No pets! No smoking will be allowed at this property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5104748)