4 Val Terrace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

4 Val Terrace

4 Val Terrace · (207) 494-1221
Location

4 Val Terrace, Cumberland County, ME 04074

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Val Terrace · Avail. Jul 17

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
4 Val Terrace Available 07/17/20 Scarborough 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome - This conveniently located 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is the perfect place to call home. With its own private entrance, separate driveway, two level living, screen porch, and basement it will feel as if you are living in a single family home! The first floor offers a mudroom, a bright living room and kitchen, and a bedroom with a bathroom. On the second floor you will find a spacious bedroom with a built in desk, as well as a bathroom with a washer/dryer. Enjoy the outside space as well while sitting on your screened in porch or in the fenced in backyard. Utilities, snow removal, lawn care, washer/dryer all included making this pricing all inclusive. No pets! No smoking will be allowed at this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5104748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Val Terrace have any available units?
4 Val Terrace has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4 Val Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4 Val Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Val Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4 Val Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cumberland County.
Does 4 Val Terrace offer parking?
No, 4 Val Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4 Val Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Val Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Val Terrace have a pool?
No, 4 Val Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4 Val Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4 Val Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Val Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Val Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Val Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Val Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
