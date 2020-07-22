/
oxford county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM
7 Apartments for rent in Oxford County, ME📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
33 Fair Street - 2
33 Fair Street, Norway, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,600
325 sqft
CORPORATE PROPERTY. This is a one bedroom, one bathroom, second floor apartment in downtown Norway. The apartment is fully furnished and applianced. The open living room flow into kitchen, which has a stove, refrigerator, microwave, and toaster.
Last updated July 23 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
45 Harbor Road
45 Harbor Road, Oxford County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY. This is a two bedroom, three bathroom mobile home in Woodstock. The main entrance is off a small deck and opens to a small entry area and the living room.
Last updated July 23 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
43 Main St. - 2, Unit 2
43 Main St, South Paris, ME
Studio
$750
450 sqft
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY. This is a two room office suite in the Market Square area of South Paris. The main entrance opens onto a sizable office/reception, which has a build in secretary's desk. At the back of the suite is a private office.
Last updated July 23 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
295 Lake Road Unit 2
295 Lake Rd, Oxford County, ME
Studio
$1,300
1200 sqft
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY. This is a unique waterfront office suite in a building with an active marina. There is a large entrance/reception immediately upon entering the unit. Further in there are two private offices.
Results within 10 miles of Oxford County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Mall
5 Aron Drive, Auburn, ME
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 one bedroom apartment - Property Id: 322726 This is a nice one bedroom, it has full size windows, you go down 6 stairs. completely repainted. Includes stove, fridge and dishwasher. Maintenance is on site.
Last updated July 22 at 11:17 PM
1 Unit Available
176 Echo Acres Road
176 Echo Acres Road, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
NO RENTALS CONSIDERED UNTIL MID JUNE 2020 - WEEKLY/DAILY RENTAL - AVAILABLE WITH TWO NIGHT MINIMUM. $1900/week plus 9% NH Tax plus $100 cleaning fee. Weekend nights and holidays are $300/night and $275/week weeknights (plus fees).
Some of the colleges located in the Oxford County area include University of Southern Maine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
