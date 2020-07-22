Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

7 Apartments for rent in Oxford County, ME

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
33 Fair Street - 2
33 Fair Street, Norway, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,600
325 sqft
CORPORATE PROPERTY. This is a one bedroom, one bathroom, second floor apartment in downtown Norway. The apartment is fully furnished and applianced. The open living room flow into kitchen, which has a stove, refrigerator, microwave, and toaster.

Last updated July 23 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
45 Harbor Road
45 Harbor Road, Oxford County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY. This is a two bedroom, three bathroom mobile home in Woodstock. The main entrance is off a small deck and opens to a small entry area and the living room.

Last updated July 23 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
43 Main St. - 2, Unit 2
43 Main St, South Paris, ME
Studio
$750
450 sqft
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY. This is a two room office suite in the Market Square area of South Paris. The main entrance opens onto a sizable office/reception, which has a build in secretary's desk. At the back of the suite is a private office.

Last updated July 23 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
295 Lake Road Unit 2
295 Lake Rd, Oxford County, ME
Studio
$1,300
1200 sqft
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY. This is a unique waterfront office suite in a building with an active marina.  There is a large entrance/reception immediately upon entering the unit. Further in there are two private offices.
Results within 10 miles of Oxford County

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Mall
5 Aron Drive, Auburn, ME
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 one bedroom apartment - Property Id: 322726 This is a nice one bedroom, it has full size windows, you go down 6 stairs. completely repainted. Includes stove, fridge and dishwasher. Maintenance is on site.

Last updated July 22 at 11:17 PM
1 Unit Available
176 Echo Acres Road
176 Echo Acres Road, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
NO RENTALS CONSIDERED UNTIL MID JUNE 2020 - WEEKLY/DAILY RENTAL - AVAILABLE WITH TWO NIGHT MINIMUM. $1900/week plus 9% NH Tax plus $100 cleaning fee. Weekend nights and holidays are $300/night and $275/week weeknights (plus fees).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Oxford County?
Apartment Rentals in Oxford County start at $750/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Oxford County?
Some of the colleges located in the Oxford County area include University of Southern Maine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Oxford County have apartments for rent?
Portland, South Portland, Scarborough, Rochester, and Old Orchard Beach have apartments for rent.

