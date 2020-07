Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking online portal cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments

Welcome to Redbank Village, our pet-friendly community with a strong neighborhood appeal that will make you feel at home right from the start. Our community offers one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans includes both townhomes and apartment homes. On the outside, enjoy private entries, convenient driveway parking, and expansive lawns offering plenty of space for your furry friend to roam. On the inside, benefit from spacious living rooms featuring hardwood floors, fully-equipped kitchens with abundant cabinet space, and in-home washers and dryers. Experience our commuter-friendly community located next to I-295 and I-95, with easy access to downtown Portland, Portland International Jetport, The University of Southern Maine, Maine Medical Center, and any other notable employers in the area. Give us a call or take a virtual tour today!