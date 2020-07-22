Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Androscoggin County, ME

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Mall
5 Aron Drive, Auburn, ME
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 one bedroom apartment - Property Id: 322726 This is a nice one bedroom, it has full size windows, you go down 6 stairs. completely repainted. Includes stove, fridge and dishwasher. Maintenance is on site.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
440 lincoln st 2
440 Lincoln Street, Lewiston, ME
1 Bedroom
$525
440 Lincoln Street 2nd floor Room Rental - Property Id: 320361 This is a room rental in a two bedroom apartment.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
196 Pettingill St Apt 2
196 Pettingill Street, Lewiston, ME
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent - Property Id: 311521 Spacious two bedroom apartment with washer and dryer hookups. In town in a great quiet and safe neighborhood. This apartment has a private shared back deck and yard.

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4
169 Oxford St, Lewiston, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
985 sqft
Available July 15th is a 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Lewiston, ME that has been freshly renovated. From the refinished hardwood flooring to the fresh paint this unit has been thoroughly updated.

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lewiston
142 Pierce St - 3
142 Pierce Street, Lewiston, ME
2 Bedrooms
$725
655 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available is immediately is a 2 bedroom apartment located on the 3rd fl with heat and hot water included. Plenty of off street parking, coin op washer and dryer located down stairs. This is a quite and secure building with keyed entry.
Results within 10 miles of Androscoggin County
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
2 Units Available
Shipyard
62 Forrestal Drive, Brunswick Station, ME
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2050 sqft
Brunswick Landing Venture manages a variety of top-notch living facilities, real estate rentals and housing for rent in Brunswick and Topsham, Maine.
Last updated July 16 at 12:11 PM
1 Unit Available
Brunswick Garden
1 Independence Street, Brunswick, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1275 sqft
Located in a peaceful, tree-lined neighborhood, these 44 single-family and duplex homes offer three and four-bedroom, one and two bath floor plans, with features including fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups, and single-car garages with

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
33 Fair Street - 2
33 Fair Street, Norway, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,600
325 sqft
CORPORATE PROPERTY. This is a one bedroom, one bathroom, second floor apartment in downtown Norway. The apartment is fully furnished and applianced. The open living room flow into kitchen, which has a stove, refrigerator, microwave, and toaster.

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
43 Main St. - 2, Unit 2
43 Main St, South Paris, ME
Studio
$750
450 sqft
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY. This is a two room office suite in the Market Square area of South Paris. The main entrance opens onto a sizable office/reception, which has a build in secretary's desk. At the back of the suite is a private office.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Androscoggin County?
Apartment Rentals in Androscoggin County start at $500/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Androscoggin County?
Some of the colleges located in the Androscoggin County area include University of Southern Maine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Androscoggin County have apartments for rent?
Portland, South Portland, Scarborough, Rochester, and Old Orchard Beach have apartments for rent.

