androscoggin county
9 Apartments for rent in Androscoggin County, ME📍
Auburn Mall
5 Aron Drive, Auburn, ME
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 one bedroom apartment - Property Id: 322726 This is a nice one bedroom, it has full size windows, you go down 6 stairs. completely repainted. Includes stove, fridge and dishwasher. Maintenance is on site.
440 lincoln st 2
440 Lincoln Street, Lewiston, ME
1 Bedroom
$525
440 Lincoln Street 2nd floor Room Rental - Property Id: 320361 This is a room rental in a two bedroom apartment.
196 Pettingill St Apt 2
196 Pettingill Street, Lewiston, ME
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent - Property Id: 311521 Spacious two bedroom apartment with washer and dryer hookups. In town in a great quiet and safe neighborhood. This apartment has a private shared back deck and yard.
169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4
169 Oxford St, Lewiston, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
985 sqft
Available July 15th is a 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Lewiston, ME that has been freshly renovated. From the refinished hardwood flooring to the fresh paint this unit has been thoroughly updated.
Downtown Lewiston
142 Pierce St - 3
142 Pierce Street, Lewiston, ME
2 Bedrooms
$725
655 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available is immediately is a 2 bedroom apartment located on the 3rd fl with heat and hot water included. Plenty of off street parking, coin op washer and dryer located down stairs. This is a quite and secure building with keyed entry.
Shipyard
62 Forrestal Drive, Brunswick Station, ME
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2050 sqft
Brunswick Landing Venture manages a variety of top-notch living facilities, real estate rentals and housing for rent in Brunswick and Topsham, Maine.
Brunswick Garden
1 Independence Street, Brunswick, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1275 sqft
Located in a peaceful, tree-lined neighborhood, these 44 single-family and duplex homes offer three and four-bedroom, one and two bath floor plans, with features including fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups, and single-car garages with
33 Fair Street - 2
33 Fair Street, Norway, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,600
325 sqft
CORPORATE PROPERTY. This is a one bedroom, one bathroom, second floor apartment in downtown Norway. The apartment is fully furnished and applianced. The open living room flow into kitchen, which has a stove, refrigerator, microwave, and toaster.
43 Main St. - 2, Unit 2
43 Main St, South Paris, ME
Studio
$750
450 sqft
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY. This is a two room office suite in the Market Square area of South Paris. The main entrance opens onto a sizable office/reception, which has a build in secretary's desk. At the back of the suite is a private office.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Androscoggin County start at $500/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Androscoggin County area include University of Southern Maine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Portland, South Portland, Scarborough, Rochester, and Old Orchard Beach have apartments for rent.