2003 WOODSHADE COURT

Beautiful, spacious end unit townhome for rent! Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, family room has gas fireplace for cold winter nights, two level deck off of dining room for entertaining! Fourth bedroom with full bathroom in the basement! Located 4.5 miles from the recently built University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center and new Carillon Shopping experience (formerly known as Boulevard at the Capital Centre), along with two Metro Stations; Largo Metro Station (Blue and Silver line) Blue line provides you quick access to downtown D.C and Reagan National Airport. New Carrollton Metrorail Orange line is 6 miles away which also provides services for Amtrak and Greyhound. Conveniently located near Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Pentagon, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Fort Belvoir and Fort Mead/NSA.