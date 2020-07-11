All apartments in Woodmore
2003 WOODSHADE COURT
2003 WOODSHADE COURT

2003 Woodshade Court · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Woodshade Court, Woodmore, MD 20721

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful, spacious end unit townhome for rent! Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, family room has gas fireplace for cold winter nights, two level deck off of dining room for entertaining! Fourth bedroom with full bathroom in the basement! Located 4.5 miles from the recently built University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center and new Carillon Shopping experience (formerly known as Boulevard at the Capital Centre), along with two Metro Stations; Largo Metro Station (Blue and Silver line) Blue line provides you quick access to downtown D.C and Reagan National Airport. New Carrollton Metrorail Orange line is 6 miles away which also provides services for Amtrak and Greyhound. Conveniently located near Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Pentagon, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Fort Belvoir and Fort Mead/NSA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 WOODSHADE COURT have any available units?
2003 WOODSHADE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodmore, MD.
Is 2003 WOODSHADE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2003 WOODSHADE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 WOODSHADE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2003 WOODSHADE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodmore.
Does 2003 WOODSHADE COURT offer parking?
No, 2003 WOODSHADE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2003 WOODSHADE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 WOODSHADE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 WOODSHADE COURT have a pool?
No, 2003 WOODSHADE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2003 WOODSHADE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2003 WOODSHADE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 WOODSHADE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 WOODSHADE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 WOODSHADE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 WOODSHADE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
