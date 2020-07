Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel alarm system

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking

Conveniently located off of Rte. 29 in the White Oak area, This 3 BD/1.5BA end unit town home has assigned off street parking , alarm system, and hardwood floors throughout. A modern flair with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tiled baths, and bedroom level laundry. Enjoy outdoor living on the spacious private patio. Incentives available for a multiple year lease. Tenant is responsible for utilities, alarm service, some maintenance, and proof of renters insurance.