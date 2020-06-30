All apartments in White Oak
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A

1633 Carriage House Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1633 Carriage House Terrace, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tiers At Silver Spring Condominium - Lovely 2 bedroom condo with 1 car attached garage! Ground level unit! Washer and dryer in unit! Conveniently located near US Food and Drug Administration, White Oak Shopping Center, MDOT Motor Vehicle Admin. Direct route south to downtown Silver Spring or north to Columbia, MD. $40 application fee per adult over 18 yrs old. Include copies of drivers licenses & 1 month pay stubs with rental application. Security Deposit & 1st month rent checks are due at lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4388313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A have any available units?
1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
Is 1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A pet-friendly?
No, 1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A offers parking.
Does 1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A have a pool?
No, 1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A have accessible units?
No, 1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A does not have units with air conditioning.

