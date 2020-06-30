1633 Carriage House Terrace Apt. A

Amenities

Tiers At Silver Spring Condominium - Lovely 2 bedroom condo with 1 car attached garage! Ground level unit! Washer and dryer in unit! Conveniently located near US Food and Drug Administration, White Oak Shopping Center, MDOT Motor Vehicle Admin. Direct route south to downtown Silver Spring or north to Columbia, MD. $40 application fee per adult over 18 yrs old. Include copies of drivers licenses & 1 month pay stubs with rental application. Security Deposit & 1st month rent checks are due at lease signing.



No Pets Allowed



