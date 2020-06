Amenities

Stunning brick town home available for rent. Backing to trees, this home is located in a convenient location close to DC, Silver Spring, Metro and 495. The open floor plans offers new carpet and paint, hardwood floors, a light filled living room, gourmet kitchen, spacious deck, and a 2 car garage. Relax in the large master suite with sitting area. The fully finished basement also includes a bedroom and full bath.