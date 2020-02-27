All apartments in White Oak
1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE

1605 Carriage House Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Carriage House Terrace, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Garden Level Condo with Sliding Glass Door out to Small Patio. Renovated. Excellent location - Walk to White Oak Shopping Center, recreation facilities, park and public bus transportation. Ceramic Tile in Living & Dining Room. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters. One Car connected Garage. Shows beautifully. . Over the past few months, visitor parking has been minimal due to the ongoing renovations. The apartment itself is great and the garage is super convenient. If you have more than car parking will be complicated. Owner realtor. Available Now. 24 months lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have any available units?
1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have?
Some of 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
