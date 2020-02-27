Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

137 Finale Terrace Available 06/01/20 Modern Spacious Townhome w/ Deck Backing to Parkland! Convenient to Rt. 29! - Welcome home to this updated townhome with convenient access to Colesville Road/Rt. 29, downtown Silver Spring and the Beltway. Even with being near so much, you'll enjoy the serenity of your spacious deck that backs to parkland with your own fenced-in yard.



Step into the main level and the first thing you'll be impressed by is the kitchen which offers granite counters, tile backsplash, wood cabinets and lots of light. Serve meals in the dining area and then saunter over to the living room for some rest and relaxation. Upstairs you'll have 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with full bathroom. The basement makes for a great family room or den and the laundry area has great storage. Pets considered case-by-case; up to two small pets allowed with additional security deposit and $25/month/pet rent.



Please email Katherine M. Redd kathy@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great home today!



Lease terms:

Available June 1

12 month minimum lease

Resident responsible for water, gas, electric

Pets considered on a case by case basis

No smoking



