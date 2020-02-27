All apartments in White Oak
White Oak, MD
137 Finale Terrace
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

137 Finale Terrace

137 Finale Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

137 Finale Terrace, White Oak, MD 20901

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
137 Finale Terrace Available 06/01/20 Modern Spacious Townhome w/ Deck Backing to Parkland! Convenient to Rt. 29! - Welcome home to this updated townhome with convenient access to Colesville Road/Rt. 29, downtown Silver Spring and the Beltway. Even with being near so much, you'll enjoy the serenity of your spacious deck that backs to parkland with your own fenced-in yard.

Step into the main level and the first thing you'll be impressed by is the kitchen which offers granite counters, tile backsplash, wood cabinets and lots of light. Serve meals in the dining area and then saunter over to the living room for some rest and relaxation. Upstairs you'll have 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with full bathroom. The basement makes for a great family room or den and the laundry area has great storage. Pets considered case-by-case; up to two small pets allowed with additional security deposit and $25/month/pet rent.

Please email Katherine M. Redd kathy@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great home today!

Lease terms:
Available June 1
12 month minimum lease
Resident responsible for water, gas, electric
Pets considered on a case by case basis
No smoking

(RLNE3391406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Finale Terrace have any available units?
137 Finale Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 137 Finale Terrace have?
Some of 137 Finale Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Finale Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
137 Finale Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Finale Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Finale Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 137 Finale Terrace offer parking?
No, 137 Finale Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 137 Finale Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Finale Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Finale Terrace have a pool?
No, 137 Finale Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 137 Finale Terrace have accessible units?
No, 137 Finale Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Finale Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Finale Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Finale Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Finale Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

