8403 Tachbrook Road

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance

Beautiful remodel home! 4 bedrooms 2 full baths. Granite counter top, hardwood throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Great views from the deck, paved driveway for two cars and off-street packing. Great basement for entering. Excellent location! White mash area. Short walk to schools, pool and shopping.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



