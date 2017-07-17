All apartments in White Marsh
Home
/
White Marsh, MD
/
8403 Tachbrook Road
8403 Tachbrook Road

8403 Tachbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

8403 Tachbrook Road, White Marsh, MD 21236

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Beautiful remodel home! 4 bedrooms 2 full baths. Granite counter top, hardwood throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Great views from the deck, paved driveway for two cars and off-street packing. Great basement for entering. Excellent location! White mash area. Short walk to schools, pool and shopping.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8403 Tachbrook Road have any available units?
8403 Tachbrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Marsh, MD.
What amenities does 8403 Tachbrook Road have?
Some of 8403 Tachbrook Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8403 Tachbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
8403 Tachbrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8403 Tachbrook Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8403 Tachbrook Road is pet friendly.
Does 8403 Tachbrook Road offer parking?
No, 8403 Tachbrook Road does not offer parking.
Does 8403 Tachbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8403 Tachbrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8403 Tachbrook Road have a pool?
Yes, 8403 Tachbrook Road has a pool.
Does 8403 Tachbrook Road have accessible units?
No, 8403 Tachbrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8403 Tachbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8403 Tachbrook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8403 Tachbrook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8403 Tachbrook Road does not have units with air conditioning.

