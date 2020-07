Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Well appointed 3 bedroom home. Use PGCAR rental application. Copies of two most recent pay statements, Date of requested occupancy. List of all occupants, Owner will consider credit score 600 and above as well as Debt to Income. Credit report will be processed by listing agent. Sixty-Five dollar $65.00 report fee for each applicant over 18yrs. of age,