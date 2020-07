Amenities

Spacious 2BR/1BA in Upper Marlboro! - Spacious end unit condo with no neighbors above or below. Open floor plan with living /dining room combo. Full washer/dryer, breakfast bar, large Master Bedroom walk-in closet, and one car garage. Quick and easy access to the Beltway. Good rental history is a must! Please call/text 301.887.3430 for questions and to schedule showings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3795910)