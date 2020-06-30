746 MEDINAH CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome with large deck and fenced rear yard backing to woods. Eat-in kitchen with large pantry and new vinyl plank flooring. Open living/dining area for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors. Spacious Master Bedroom with adjacent Master Bath. Newer windows, hot water heater, washer and dryer and black appliance package. Freshly painted. Roof is brand new. Two assigned parking spaces. Landlord pays HOA fee. This home is a MUST SEE and won't be available for long. No pets. Convenient to schools, shopping and restaurants. Good credit scores and excellent rental history is required.