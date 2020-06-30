All apartments in Westminster
746 MEDINAH CIRCLE
Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

746 MEDINAH CIRCLE

746 Medinah Circle · No Longer Available
Location

746 Medinah Circle, Westminster, MD 21158

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome with large deck and fenced rear yard backing to woods. Eat-in kitchen with large pantry and new vinyl plank flooring. Open living/dining area for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors. Spacious Master Bedroom with adjacent Master Bath. Newer windows, hot water heater, washer and dryer and black appliance package. Freshly painted. Roof is brand new. Two assigned parking spaces. Landlord pays HOA fee. This home is a MUST SEE and won't be available for long. No pets. Convenient to schools, shopping and restaurants. Good credit scores and excellent rental history is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE have any available units?
746 MEDINAH CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
What amenities does 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE have?
Some of 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
746 MEDINAH CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 746 MEDINAH CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

