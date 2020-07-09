58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located right on Pennsylvania avenue with access to public transportation. Walking distance to shops and convenience stores. This second floor apartment is in a 2 unit building. Private entrance with your own hallway and plenty of storage space. Shared off street parking in the rear of the building. Separate, closed in storage room outside on balcony. First month's rent and security deposit are required to move in. Small dogs (under 35 lbs) will be considered with an additional $300 non-refundable pet deposit. Water/sewer/trash included in the rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Hot water is heated with gas. To fill out the required free application, please go to sspropertyservicesllc.managebuilding.com . Questions? Call/text Abbey at (443) 821-5252.