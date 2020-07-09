All apartments in Westminster
Location

58 Pennsylvania Ave, Westminster, MD 21157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located right on Pennsylvania avenue with access to public transportation. Walking distance to shops and convenience stores. This second floor apartment is in a 2 unit building. Private entrance with your own hallway and plenty of storage space. Shared off street parking in the rear of the building. Separate, closed in storage room outside on balcony. First month's rent and security deposit are required to move in. Small dogs (under 35 lbs) will be considered with an additional $300 non-refundable pet deposit. Water/sewer/trash included in the rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Hot water is heated with gas. To fill out the required free application, please go to sspropertyservicesllc.managebuilding.com . Questions? Call/text Abbey at (443) 821-5252.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B have any available units?
58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
What amenities does 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B have?
Some of 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B is pet friendly.
Does 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B offer parking?
Yes, 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B offers parking.
Does 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B have a pool?
No, 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B does not have a pool.
Does 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B have accessible units?
No, 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Pennsylvania Avenue - B does not have units with air conditioning.

