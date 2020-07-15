All apartments in Urbana
9323 Penrose St
Last updated July 15 2020

9323 Penrose St

9323 Penrose Street · (240) 285-9148
Location

9323 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD 21704

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2150 · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Spacious Townhouse in Urbana Frederick - Property Id: 306179

Spacious TH in sought after Villages of Urbana. 3BR, 2 full and 2 half bath. 3 finished levels with extensions boosts 2600SF of living space. Upgraded kitchen cabinets, fireplace, jacuzzi tub, integrated speakers through out house, wired for intercom and audio, New HVAC Unit. Community amenities include: gym, tennis courts, library, pools, shopping center etc. Minutes to I-270 and good school district. One year lease. Longer lease with lower rate.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306179
Property Id 306179

(RLNE5877315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9323 Penrose St have any available units?
9323 Penrose St has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9323 Penrose St have?
Some of 9323 Penrose St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9323 Penrose St currently offering any rent specials?
9323 Penrose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9323 Penrose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9323 Penrose St is pet friendly.
Does 9323 Penrose St offer parking?
No, 9323 Penrose St does not offer parking.
Does 9323 Penrose St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9323 Penrose St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9323 Penrose St have a pool?
Yes, 9323 Penrose St has a pool.
Does 9323 Penrose St have accessible units?
No, 9323 Penrose St does not have accessible units.
Does 9323 Penrose St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9323 Penrose St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9323 Penrose St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9323 Penrose St has units with air conditioning.
