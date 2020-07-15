9323 Penrose St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Spacious Townhouse in Urbana Frederick - Property Id: 306179



Spacious TH in sought after Villages of Urbana. 3BR, 2 full and 2 half bath. 3 finished levels with extensions boosts 2600SF of living space. Upgraded kitchen cabinets, fireplace, jacuzzi tub, integrated speakers through out house, wired for intercom and audio, New HVAC Unit. Community amenities include: gym, tennis courts, library, pools, shopping center etc. Minutes to I-270 and good school district. One year lease. Longer lease with lower rate.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306179

Property Id 306179



