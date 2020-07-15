9323 Penrose St

Amenities
Spacious Townhouse in Urbana Frederick - Property Id: 306179
Spacious TH in sought after Villages of Urbana. 3BR, 2 full and 2 half bath. 3 finished levels with extensions boosts 2600SF of living space. Upgraded kitchen cabinets, fireplace, jacuzzi tub, integrated speakers through out house, wired for intercom and audio, New HVAC Unit. Community amenities include: gym, tennis courts, library, pools, shopping center etc. Minutes to I-270 and good school district. One year lease. Longer lease with lower rate.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306179
Property Id 306179
(RLNE5877315)