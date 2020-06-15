3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Hurry you must see this gorgeous home! This beautifully remodeled brick front town home has it all. Shows pride of ownership and well maintained. You will love the open concept, 9 ft ceilings, Crown and Chair Molding, wainscoting, Bamboo flooring on first level, stainless steel appliances bonus wine chiller, Quartz Kitchen counters with enormous island, built ins, large master BR with vaulted ceiling, master bath with soaking tub and separate shower, den/guestroom on lower level with a full bath. plus a bonus room w/french doors, deck,that backs to trees and a walkout basement. Located in a Blue Ribbons school from elementary to high school, playground across the street from home, Tennis and Basketball courts, pools, water park and recreation center, walking distance to shopping center, 5 minute drive to exit 270 highway, walking distance to Local library. Available in mid August before school starts