Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE

3732 Hope Commons Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3732 Hope Commons Circle, Urbana, MD 21704

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Hurry you must see this gorgeous home! This beautifully remodeled brick front town home has it all. Shows pride of ownership and well maintained. You will love the open concept, 9 ft ceilings, Crown and Chair Molding, wainscoting, Bamboo flooring on first level, stainless steel appliances bonus wine chiller, Quartz Kitchen counters with enormous island, built ins, large master BR with vaulted ceiling, master bath with soaking tub and separate shower, den/guestroom on lower level with a full bath. plus a bonus room w/french doors, deck,that backs to trees and a walkout basement. Located in a Blue Ribbons school from elementary to high school, playground across the street from home, Tennis and Basketball courts, pools, water park and recreation center, walking distance to shopping center, 5 minute drive to exit 270 highway, walking distance to Local library. Available in mid August before school starts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE have any available units?
3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Urbana, MD.
What amenities does 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE have?
Some of 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Urbana.
Does 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
