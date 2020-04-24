4104 Tennyson Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous 4BR/3 BA Single Family Home in University Park! The main level of home has hardwood flooring throughout. The living room/dining room combo has crown molding and recessed lighting with a decorative brick wood fireplace. Carpeted den/4th bedroom with attached updated bathroom with updated vanity and tub/shower. The nice kitchen has tiled flooring, breakfast bar, updated sink, and all appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave. Upstairs has three spacious bedrooms with matching hardwood flooring, including a master with walk in closet. Full hall bath with updated vanity and tiled tub/shower. Partially finished basement with finished space with laminate flooring and a full hall bath with standing shower. Utility/laundry room with additional freezer and mini fridge and additional room for storage.



There is a wood deck off of kitchen for entertaining, with huge fully fenced backyard!



~ Five minutes from University of Maryland!



~ Plenty of shopping & restaurants nearby!



~ Easy commute to 495, SR 1, DC, etc!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5595141)