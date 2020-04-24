All apartments in University Park
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

4104 Tennyson Rd

4104 Tennyson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4104 Tennyson Road, University Park, MD 20782
University Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous 4BR/3 BA Single Family Home in University Park! The main level of home has hardwood flooring throughout. The living room/dining room combo has crown molding and recessed lighting with a decorative brick wood fireplace. Carpeted den/4th bedroom with attached updated bathroom with updated vanity and tub/shower. The nice kitchen has tiled flooring, breakfast bar, updated sink, and all appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave. Upstairs has three spacious bedrooms with matching hardwood flooring, including a master with walk in closet. Full hall bath with updated vanity and tiled tub/shower. Partially finished basement with finished space with laminate flooring and a full hall bath with standing shower. Utility/laundry room with additional freezer and mini fridge and additional room for storage.

There is a wood deck off of kitchen for entertaining, with huge fully fenced backyard!

~ Five minutes from University of Maryland!

~ Plenty of shopping & restaurants nearby!

~ Easy commute to 495, SR 1, DC, etc!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5595141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Tennyson Rd have any available units?
4104 Tennyson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, MD.
What amenities does 4104 Tennyson Rd have?
Some of 4104 Tennyson Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Tennyson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Tennyson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Tennyson Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4104 Tennyson Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4104 Tennyson Rd offer parking?
No, 4104 Tennyson Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4104 Tennyson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Tennyson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Tennyson Rd have a pool?
No, 4104 Tennyson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Tennyson Rd have accessible units?
No, 4104 Tennyson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Tennyson Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4104 Tennyson Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 Tennyson Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 Tennyson Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

