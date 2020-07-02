9906 RIVER VIEW CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

**FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL ** One of kind rental opportunity! Spectacular 4 BD 5.5 BA estate home featured in House Beautiful and Decor magazines. Designed by Sutton Yantis Associates with interior decor by the reknowned designer, Barry Dixon, this neighborhood gem is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Marwood community minutes from Potomac Village. Stunning attention to detail is apparent in every room. Built for entertaining, the home features a music room in turret, wine cellar, theater room with 100" screen, kitchen with aniline-dyed cabinetry, built-in banquette, fireplace, and separate larder's and butler's pantries, and a stunning backyard retreat with views of the C&O Canal Preservation Area and woods.