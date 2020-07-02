All apartments in Travilah
Last updated July 2 2020

9906 RIVER VIEW CT

9906 River View Court · (866) 677-6937
Location

9906 River View Court, Travilah, MD 20854

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

4 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
**FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL ** One of kind rental opportunity! Spectacular 4 BD 5.5 BA estate home featured in House Beautiful and Decor magazines. Designed by Sutton Yantis Associates with interior decor by the reknowned designer, Barry Dixon, this neighborhood gem is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Marwood community minutes from Potomac Village. Stunning attention to detail is apparent in every room. Built for entertaining, the home features a music room in turret, wine cellar, theater room with 100" screen, kitchen with aniline-dyed cabinetry, built-in banquette, fireplace, and separate larder's and butler's pantries, and a stunning backyard retreat with views of the C&O Canal Preservation Area and woods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

