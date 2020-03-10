All apartments in Travilah
Find more places like 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travilah, MD
/
11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:06 PM

11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN

11120 Smoky Quartz Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11120 Smoky Quartz Lane, Travilah, MD 20854

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Nature, privacy and luxury! This fabulous brick home situated on 2.5 acres, backing to parkland has private views from all windows, mature tall trees, expansive flat backyard, yet only minutes to Potomac Village. Over 5000 sq. ft. of living space, including a family room with cathedral ceiling and stone fireplace, study with a wet bar, formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors throughout. Large gourmet kitchen boasts new granite and stainless steel appliances. A brand new heat pump was just installed. The view from the kitchen overlooks the beautiful backyard and multi-level decks. The walkout lower level has an entertainment room, exercise room, fireplace and fully updated bathroom. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN have any available units?
11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travilah, MD.
What amenities does 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN have?
Some of 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN currently offering any rent specials?
11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN pet-friendly?
No, 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travilah.
Does 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN offer parking?
Yes, 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN offers parking.
Does 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN have a pool?
No, 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN does not have a pool.
Does 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN have accessible units?
No, 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VANorth Potomac, MDPotomac, MDGreat Falls, VARedland, MDLowes Island, VAMcLean, VA
Wolf Trap, VADranesville, VAAspen Hill, MDCascades, VAMontgomery Village, MDSterling, VAOlney, MDSouth Kensington, MDTysons Corner, VAOakton, VACountryside, VANorth Kensington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia