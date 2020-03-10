11120 SMOKEY QUARTZ LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage

Nature, privacy and luxury! This fabulous brick home situated on 2.5 acres, backing to parkland has private views from all windows, mature tall trees, expansive flat backyard, yet only minutes to Potomac Village. Over 5000 sq. ft. of living space, including a family room with cathedral ceiling and stone fireplace, study with a wet bar, formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors throughout. Large gourmet kitchen boasts new granite and stainless steel appliances. A brand new heat pump was just installed. The view from the kitchen overlooks the beautiful backyard and multi-level decks. The walkout lower level has an entertainment room, exercise room, fireplace and fully updated bathroom. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac.