Timonium, MD
24 ALICEVIEW CT
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:30 AM

24 ALICEVIEW CT

24 Aliceview Court · No Longer Available
Location

24 Aliceview Court, Timonium, MD 21093
Lutherville - Timonium

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious townhome in desired Chapel Hill. This home features over 2,800 square feet of living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half bath, all in convenient Timonium. Beautifully updated eat-in kitchen with sunny southern exposure. Large dining room off kitchen and living room with wood burning fireplace and access to rear deck. Upper level features 3 bedrooms including a generous master suite with walk-in closet, double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Lower level offers a 4th bedroom/office, laundry/utility room and large family room with wood burning fireplace and access to fenced rear yard. A great opportunity, make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 ALICEVIEW CT have any available units?
24 ALICEVIEW CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timonium, MD.
What amenities does 24 ALICEVIEW CT have?
Some of 24 ALICEVIEW CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 ALICEVIEW CT currently offering any rent specials?
24 ALICEVIEW CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 ALICEVIEW CT pet-friendly?
No, 24 ALICEVIEW CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timonium.
Does 24 ALICEVIEW CT offer parking?
Yes, 24 ALICEVIEW CT offers parking.
Does 24 ALICEVIEW CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 ALICEVIEW CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 ALICEVIEW CT have a pool?
No, 24 ALICEVIEW CT does not have a pool.
Does 24 ALICEVIEW CT have accessible units?
No, 24 ALICEVIEW CT does not have accessible units.
Does 24 ALICEVIEW CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 ALICEVIEW CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 ALICEVIEW CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 ALICEVIEW CT does not have units with air conditioning.
