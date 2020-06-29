24 ALICEVIEW CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious townhome in desired Chapel Hill. This home features over 2,800 square feet of living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half bath, all in convenient Timonium. Beautifully updated eat-in kitchen with sunny southern exposure. Large dining room off kitchen and living room with wood burning fireplace and access to rear deck. Upper level features 3 bedrooms including a generous master suite with walk-in closet, double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Lower level offers a 4th bedroom/office, laundry/utility room and large family room with wood burning fireplace and access to fenced rear yard. A great opportunity, make it yours!