3130 Brinkley Rd Unit 9-T3

Quaint 3 Bed/2 Bath Ground Level Condo in Temple Hills! Enjoy your big living and dining room combo with updated light fixtures, dark laminate hardwood flooring, and beautiful neutral colors. Sliding glass door leads to a refreshing back patio for added entertaining outdoor space! Walk into your functional kitchen with updated appliances and plenty of cabinet/counter space. This condo has big bright bedrooms with ample closet space and wall to wall carpeting. It also has two updated bathrooms with a glass door stand up shower and updated vanities. Plenty of natural light makes this condo shine!



Small pets on a case by case basis with a pet deposit.



Water and Gas included in the rent.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



