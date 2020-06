Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

*PRICE REDUCTION* Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2full bath Condo. Large living room, separate dinning room that open up to the balcony. Renovated kitchen, bathroom, new appliances with eat-in-kitchen and pantry. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Less than 5 miles from National Harbor and close to National Reagan Airport, Crystal City, Old Town Alexandria & downtown D.C. Conveniently located near Beltway, Andrews, Bolling AFB, MD Housing Vouchers Welcome