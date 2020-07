Amenities

Wonderfully renovated detached split level house on quiet cul-de-sac with 4 bedroom and 2 1/2 baths. Hardwood floors on main and upper level. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Island with bar. Cooktop, double wall oven and pendant lights.3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Carpeted lower level with bedroom and 1/2 bath.Cozy front porch and rear flagstone patio. Available July 5th. Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit. No smokers