in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator gym parking pool internet access lobby

7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous studio available now. - All utilities are included gas, electric, water, waste disposal and heating/cooling. Tenant pays for their own cable/telephone/internet.



This stunning studio rental is available in the sought after Takoma Overlook at 7333 New Hampshire Avenue. This unit has been newly renovated and is a must see! The location of the unit is easy breezy to DC, Silver Spring, and both Silver Spring and Takoma Park Metros!



The unit has been renovated with upgrades in the kitchen and open airy feel through out. Washer/dryer in unit. The building has stellar amenities such as pool, dog run, out door park, parking and much more! This unit will not last long, priced to rent! Pets are case by case w/ pet deposit.



