Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100

7333 New Hampshire Avenue · (301) 851-0648
Location

7333 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Studio · 1 Bath · 456 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
lobby
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous studio available now. - All utilities are included gas, electric, water, waste disposal and heating/cooling. Tenant pays for their own cable/telephone/internet.

This stunning studio rental is available in the sought after Takoma Overlook at 7333 New Hampshire Avenue. This unit has been newly renovated and is a must see! The location of the unit is easy breezy to DC, Silver Spring, and both Silver Spring and Takoma Park Metros!

The unit has been renovated with upgrades in the kitchen and open airy feel through out. Washer/dryer in unit. The building has stellar amenities such as pool, dog run, out door park, parking and much more! This unit will not last long, priced to rent! Pets are case by case w/ pet deposit.

(RLNE5834861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 have any available units?
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 have?
Some of 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 currently offering any rent specials?
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 is pet friendly.
Does 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 offer parking?
Yes, 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 does offer parking.
Does 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 have a pool?
Yes, 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 has a pool.
Does 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 have accessible units?
No, 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 does not have accessible units.
Does 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 does not have units with air conditioning.
